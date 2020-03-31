Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,400.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,333.20.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $63.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,963.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,114,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,955.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,845.07. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $975.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.