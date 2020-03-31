American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,946. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

