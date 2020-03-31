American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Down 12.9% in March

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,218,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the February 27th total of 5,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 316,679 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $9,060,186.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim bought 3,810 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,980.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298 in the last three months. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,791,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,607,000 after buying an additional 2,286,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,425,000 after buying an additional 1,774,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,145,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,220,000 after buying an additional 1,417,088 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

NYSE AMH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.10. 4,113,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,437. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

