Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Decreased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded up $10.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,123,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,025. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

