AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,419,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 27th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 880,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,903. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.53. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $311,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,051.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,579,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,425.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,031 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 72,726 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

