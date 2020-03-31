Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,987,100 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 27th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

APH stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,701,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,566. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.97. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

