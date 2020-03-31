Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.43. Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 41,898 shares changing hands.

AMPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 156,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 55,455 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 207.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36,693 shares during the period.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

