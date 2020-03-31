Analysts Anticipate LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will post $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.41. LogMeIn reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LogMeIn.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOGM shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.12.

LOGM traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $83.20. 17,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,837. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -287.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.00. LogMeIn has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at $46,946,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 191,892 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 107,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at $5,978,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogMeIn (LOGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.