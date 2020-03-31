Analysts Expect Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.85. Royal Dutch Shell posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Royal Dutch Shell.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $85.07 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Santander upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NYSE RDS.A traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,421,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

