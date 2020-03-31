Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/26/2020 – Mercantile Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/21/2020 – Mercantile Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

3/18/2020 – Mercantile Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – Mercantile Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Mercantile Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,658. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $330.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after buying an additional 80,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,454 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

