Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Up 23.1% in March

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,074,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 27th total of 50,440,000 shares. Currently, 25.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,233,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,980,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 284,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 89,555 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,963,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AR shares. TD Securities cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

AR traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,215,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,928,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $206.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.77. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.