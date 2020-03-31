Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $290.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $335.00.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apple from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.98.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.62. The stock had a trading volume of 29,713,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,953,232. The firm has a market cap of $1,114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,309,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,510,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

