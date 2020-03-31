Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. Aramark posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,421. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67.

In other Aramark news, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aramark by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

