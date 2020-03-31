Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Update

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,431,400 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the February 27th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Coal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

ARCH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 966,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,189. The firm has a market cap of $413.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 577.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90,437 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 294,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after buying an additional 84,070 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

