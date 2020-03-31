Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,281,600 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 27th total of 8,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ARNC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,319,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. Arconic has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 46,103 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,638,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,830,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Arconic by 1,410.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 727,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 679,014 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.