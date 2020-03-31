Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.70

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as A$19.70 ($13.97) and last traded at A$21.59 ($15.31), with a volume of 3921211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$20.17 ($14.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$32.95.

About Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

