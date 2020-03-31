AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $49,975.00 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,050.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Natalie Grace Wolfsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

On Monday, March 30th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 85,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,343. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMK. Raymond James lowered their price target on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after buying an additional 132,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.