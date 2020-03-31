Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Gap Up to $2.59

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $2.59. Athersys shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 396,381 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $321.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Athersys had a negative net margin of 458.03% and a negative return on equity of 148.22%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Athersys by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 26,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Athersys by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

