AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.9% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,604,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,638,000 after acquiring an additional 885,697 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 41,624,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,552,884. The company has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.