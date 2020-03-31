Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Gap Down to $141.57

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $127.31, but opened at $141.57. Autodesk shares last traded at $155.91, with a volume of 3,266,736 shares.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

Get Autodesk alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 6,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.