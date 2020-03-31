Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Down 16.5% in March

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,814,500 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 27th total of 3,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 544,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Autoliv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Autoliv by 808.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 809,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,320. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $83.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

