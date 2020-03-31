AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $144.18 and last traded at $144.38, 85,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,460,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.12.

The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.42.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,892,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (NYSE:AVB)

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

