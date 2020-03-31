Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $25.08, 11,206 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 815,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of -1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.59 and a quick ratio of 16.29.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $5,190,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $137,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,192.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,327 shares of company stock worth $14,314,286 in the last three months. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

