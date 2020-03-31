Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Receives $18.50 Average PT from Analysts

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXGT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

AXGT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.49. 65,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,360. Axovant Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.16. As a group, analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axovant Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 5,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,998.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,577,380 shares in the company, valued at $69,665,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGT. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

