Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Down 8.9%

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s stock price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.53, 12,350,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 47,286,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYTU. ValuEngine downgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Aytu Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

