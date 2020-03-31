Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Short Interest Update

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,750,100 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 27th total of 8,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,249,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.54. 566,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.56. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 36.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,846 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.