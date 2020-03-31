Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $9.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Shares of PCG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,764,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,373,453. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. PG&E has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($13.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,850,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,961,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 98,563 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

