Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 754.40 ($9.92).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDEV. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 749 ($9.85) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 861 ($11.33) to GBX 729 ($9.59) in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total transaction of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

BDEV stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 453 ($5.96). The stock had a trading volume of 10,142,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 693.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 693.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.89).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

