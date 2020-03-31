Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Up 2.7%

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.66, 2,131,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,189,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann purchased 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516 in the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,769,000 after buying an additional 7,429,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $126,441,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,379,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,185,000 after buying an additional 96,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after buying an additional 1,536,120 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,906,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,041,000 after buying an additional 32,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.