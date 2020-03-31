Beaxy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,158.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,158.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00051117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.04565208 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00067536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00037491 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,029,521 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

