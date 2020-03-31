Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,000 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,233% compared to the average daily volume of 375 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. 2,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.82). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 664.19% and a negative net margin of 1,574.65%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 31,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 63,864 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 352,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 56,116 shares during the last quarter.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

