Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Update

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,546,300 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 27th total of 7,800,000 shares. Currently, 28.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,281,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BYND stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,020. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average is $101.06.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,027,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $665,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,332.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 783.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 36.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Argus started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $134.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.85.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

