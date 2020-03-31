BHEX Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $322,361.00 (BHT)

BHEX Token (CURRENCY:BHT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. BHEX Token has a total market capitalization of $15.87 million and $322,361.00 worth of BHEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BHEX Token has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One BHEX Token token can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and BHEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.02589132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00190991 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BHEX Token

BHEX Token’s total supply is 1,638,393,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,141,730 tokens. BHEX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BHEX Token is www.bhex.com

BHEX Token Token Trading

BHEX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and BHEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHEX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHEX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHEX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

