BidaskClub Upgrades Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VSTM. ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Verastem from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.95.

NASDAQ:VSTM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 1,768,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,032. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $406.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.02. Verastem has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 854.77% and a negative return on equity of 339.98%. Analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

