BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Gap Up to $1.05

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.00, but opened at $1.05. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 3,413,652 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.