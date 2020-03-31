Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Down 5.8% in March

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 27th total of 60,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 211.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.35% of Bio-Path worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Bio-Path stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,175. The company has a quick ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

