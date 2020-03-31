BitWhite (BTW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,800.91

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. BitWhite has a total market cap of $12,800.91 and $1,230.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, BitFlip and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034237 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

