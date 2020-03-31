BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.51, 6,140 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 77,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

