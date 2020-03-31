Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Short Interest Up 20.9% in March

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the February 27th total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $259,894.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) by 183.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE BQH traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,759. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

