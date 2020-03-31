Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 27th total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.95. 9,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,838. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 73,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period.

About Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

