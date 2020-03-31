Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 27th total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.95. 9,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,838. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
About Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund
BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
