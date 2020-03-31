Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Receives News Sentiment Score of -1.00

Press coverage about Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bloomsbury Publishing earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

BMY traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 217 ($2.85). 45,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.49 million and a PE ratio of 18.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 242.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 260.59. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 304 ($4.00).

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

