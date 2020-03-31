Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 21190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 71 ($0.93) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

In related news, insider Simon Stilwell purchased 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £40,600 ($53,407.00).

Bonhill Group Company Profile (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

