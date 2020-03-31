Bonpay (BON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,634.00

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Bonpay token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Bonpay has a total market cap of $106,606.71 and $1,634.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bonpay has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.02572499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00195606 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00045278 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com . The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

