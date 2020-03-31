Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Up 16.5% in March

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,386,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 27th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $920,496,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,309,000 after acquiring an additional 95,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,856,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,433,000 after acquiring an additional 61,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2,826.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 58,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,883.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $45.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,354.20. The stock had a trading volume of 554,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,552. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,623.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,890.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 66.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

