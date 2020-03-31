BOOM Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One BOOM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. In the last week, BOOM has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $841,240.04 and $13,846.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.02589132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00190991 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,251,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,220,761 tokens. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

