Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Short Interest Update

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,394,300 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the February 27th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Boston Private Financial news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,974,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after purchasing an additional 110,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,310,000 after purchasing an additional 96,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 117,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. 40,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,584. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $595.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

