Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Botswana Diamonds PLC (LON:BOD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 1743164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.78.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc operates as a diamond exploration and project development company in Botswana and South Africa. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River project, a long narrow kimberlite dyke stretching over 7 kilometers located in the Limpopo Province. Botswana Diamonds plc was founded in 2010 is based in Dublin, Ireland.

