BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Up 2%

BP plc (NYSE:BP)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.39, 14,326,330 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 25,705,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $5,562,210,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after buying an additional 1,836,906 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after buying an additional 1,084,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth $27,251,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 612,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

