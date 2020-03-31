Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.79. 2,178,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,908. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts acquired 4,425 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,320.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor acquired 2,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $85,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,892.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brinker International by 117.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 77.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

