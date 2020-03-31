Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Position Raised by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,338 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after buying an additional 3,572,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.39. 18,010,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,157,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

